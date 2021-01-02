Lord Megachiefs on Hold

At this time of year, we normally bestow the greatest honour in cricket by naming Lord Megachief of Gold. It’s a title that is earned through freakish cricket performance across the previous calendar year, but after much rumination we have concluded that 2020 wasn’t actually a proper year.

There were great performances, sure, but the simple fact is there was not much cricket and so nobody has really strung together a real eye-waterer.

We figure we’ll just roll 2020 and 2021 into one. We’ll pretend we’re a year younger, die a year later and name just one Lord Megachief of Gold in 12 months’ time to cover both 2020 and 2021. Hope that works for you.

We may as well do a half-time report though. These are probably the three frontrunners ahead of a gargantuan second half of the “year” which promises to swamp what little has taken place this year.

Stuart Broad

We really, really wanted to name Broad Lord Megachief of Gold but there are two problems. Firstly, the general lack of competition which would diminish the title were we to hand it out at this point, and secondly the fact that he actually only took one five-for all year.

Hell of a five-for though and 38 Test wickets at 14.76 is a pretty nuts effort. Just as importantly, we also have to throw in his 177 runs at 35.40 which were scored at the quite bonkers strike rate of 112.02. The sheer density of fun he provides makes Broad the best batsman in the world.

He had such a good year that even when he put down chances, he still dismissed batsmen.

All in all, it seems insane that England dropped him – but he even performed well on the sidelines.

Broad was top wicket-taker in 2020. The lower two steps on the podium were occupied by two New Zealanders, Tim Southee (30 at 17.03) and Kyle Jamieson (25 at 14.44).

Kane Williamson

2020 was in some respects the same as any other year for Kane Williamson because he is a man whose default state is already, ‘about to score a hundred when we can finally get on the field again’.

Williamson hardly did any batting but was still batsman of the year with 498 runs in four Test matches at 83.00, including one hundred and one double.

Ben Stokes

Bowling all-rounder of the year was, quite obviously, Stuart Broad – and he was batting all-rounder of the year too in our book (The Book Of Indisputable Facts).

Run-scoring all-rounder of the year was, however, Ben Stokes. He made 641 of the blighters at an average of 58.27, including two hundreds.

He also took 19 wickets at 18.73, which is, you know, kind of handy.

Often described as two (or sometimes three) cricketers in one, Stokes in fact proved himself to be six cricketers in one during the second Test against the West Indies.

And that wasn’t even the match when he did a bit of captaining.

