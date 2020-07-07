Three things to watch out for when England play the West Indies this week

Cricket’s back.
As in ‘returned’.
It hasn’t got ankylosing spondylitis or anything.
England play the West Indies at the Rose Bowl, starting tomorrow (Wednesday). It’s on Sky Sports (which you can get one month at a time via Now TV) with highlights on BBC2 at 7pm.
Here are three things to watch out for.
1. The England captain
When our son was born earlier this year, a friend of ours lied to his mum about the name we’d chosen. He committed to this lie enough that we actually received a card from her congratulating us on the birth of ‘Benjamin’.
The full name this friend was attempting to persuade us to use was ‘Benjamin Stokes’. (You know, because of the World Cup thing and the Headingley 2019 thing and all that.)
This week the original Ben Stokes will again raise his profile through the birth of a child, because Joe Root is missing the first Test to be with his wife.
Will Stokes be a rash captain, a canny captain, an innovative captain or a try-and-do-everything-himself captain?
We’ve no idea, which is precisely why it’ll be worth watching.
Captains quite often surprise you. We weren’t sold on Nasser Hussain and he was ferociously great and then we weren’t sold on Michael Vaughan either because Nasser had won us over with his wild-eyed way of doing things. After that we thought Andrew Strauss would be rubbish too and basically we don’t know anything.
2. Fast bowlers
Fast bowlers don’t often get a prolonged break. Some need a workload and rhythm to work up to full speed; others need to be fresh and only very rarely get to be that ordinarily.
It’ll be interesting to watch the speed gun for these next couple of Tests.
3. The noise
Rob Key, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd had a surprisingly long conversation about fake crowd noise on a Sky Sports Cricket video podcast the other day.
The general consensus was that they’ll be able to play a bit of “the Lord’s hum” for ambience and viewers will for the most part find the spectator-less match less jarring as a consequence.
There’s not much broadcasters can do about the surges of noise you’d normally get for exciting moments though. Suppose we’ll just have to pretend it’s one of those well-attended games that no-one massively cares about where it’s just after lunch and very hot and everyone’s had too much to eat and drink and the actual cricket’s passing everyone by a bit.
Cricket!
7 comments
Both cricket and ankylosing spondylitis jokes are back, happy days!!!
I’ve only skimmed this, I’m a busy man and all that, but did I read it right that your baby son is now captain of the England test team? But this makes no sense, because if it were true you would know what sort of captain he would be – largely unfazed by the scoreboard pressure, likely to be distracted by bright colours, and oscillating between a zen-like calm and a fury of huge volume, all seemingly unrelated to the state of play.
I worry about this. Modern cricket teams research the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents in minute detail. What is going to happen, for example, if the West Indies suddenly produce a Peppa Pig cuddly toy at a crucial moment? Christ, what if it’s Iggle-Piggle? This is going to be chaos.
He is pretty chilled and non-interventionist. Think he would make an excellent international coach in the Trevor Bayliss mode, reducing the pressure on his charges, freeing them to play at their best without fear of failure.
Flipping heck, your son was born earlier this year not about 1,005 years ago as it seems?
I worry that Stokes will do well and there will be some sort of ‘controversy’ over whether he should be the captain so Root can focus on his batting. I also worry that Stokes will do badly and there will be some sort of panic over who the next captain will be or in games where Root is unavailable or being ‘rotated’.
In summary, I worry.
I accidentally caught a bit of Association Football on television the other day. It seemed as if there was someone pressing different ‘crowd noise’ buttons based on what was happening. ‘Ooh’ when someone kicked it near the goal. ‘Boo’ when someone did a bad tackle.
Can they at least have a recording of Billy the trumpeter cued up just in case?
For added authenticity in a home Test there would need to be loud noise, repurposed football chants, and cheers completely unrelated to the match in the evening session, prompting one of the commentators to make a wry remark about the crowd being ‘well-oiled’, having ‘enjoyed the facilities’ or similar.
To be honest, I’m finding it hard to engage with this restart just yet.
It’s decades since I have had no skin in the game, from the point of view of having tickets to go and watch some of the test cricket live.
In any case, I don’t REALLY believe the cricket’s going to get started tomorrow. Just look at the weather forecast.
Anyway, Daisy and I are simply refusing to accept that we do not have an appointment to view in Marylebone tomorrow, so we’re going to go to NW8 in person and darn the consequences…
…as we did last week, and the week before…
http://ianlouisharris.com/2020/06/24/foodcycles-spiritual-home-in-rossmore-road-other-tales-24-june-2020/
If you have never heard the Rossmore Road song, btw, you are just two clicks away from “quirky single heaven”. I suspect that Prince Prefab and several others around here will approve.